Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the opinion that Watford star Giorgi Chakvetadze is the player who runs the show in the Hornets midfield.

The Georgian midfielder initially joined Watford on loan in the summer of 2023 and later made his move permanent from KAA Gent.

Chakvetadze is a regular in Tom Cleverley’s starting line-up this season, featuring in every single league game so far and having four goal contributions.

Clarke pointed out that Chakvetadze has a tremendous work-rate and added that the midfielder has recovered ball possession more than any other Watford player this season.

He also pointed out that the midfielder is the chief creator in the Hornets team and believes that Chakvetadze runs the show for Watford.

“Giorgi Chakvetadze from Georgia, he is a really good player; he works hard”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“When I saw him in the flesh, I was really impressed with his work rate. He recovers possession; he actually statistically recovers more possession than any other Watford player outfield, so he is a team man, but he is also the chief creator.

“In open play, he has created 33 chances; no one else has created more than eleven, so it is kind of a Chakvetadze show a little bit.”

Watford are sixth in the league table and Cleverley will be hoping that Chakvetadze keeps continuing his form throughout this season to help them achieve promotion.