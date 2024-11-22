Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Liverpool out-on-loan winger Ben Doak as a firecracker and pointed out that the youngster managed to tie Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol in knots during international duty.

Liverpool starlet Doak has been impressive for Middlesbrough so far this season and has registered three assists in their last two games.

Doak was with the Scotland national team during the international break and helped Scotland secure victories against Croatia and Poland.

Clarke thinks that Doak, during the Croatia game last week, gave Manchester City defender Gvardiol a tough time and described him as a Scottish whippet and firecracker.

He pointed out that the winger, though he is right-footed, is not afraid to cut inside and shoot or cross and believes that the Liverpool star, who plays in the position of Mohamed Salah, has all sorts of skills in his bag.

“He is a Scottish whippet at 19, firecracker he is, Ben Doak”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Everyone is talking about him at the moment and I have seen him in flesh a couple of times and he had a great international break.

“He tied Gvardiol in knots, not for the first time; actually, he has two good games against him in the Nations League.

“A terrific talent, obviously people are talking about him.

“He belongs to Liverpool; he is 19 and is on loan at Middlesbrough and he plays in the Mo Salah position.

“What is different is he goes both ways, left foot and right foot.

“I think he is right-footed, but he is certainly not afraid to cut inside and cross or shoot with his left foot, which is a massive asset, especially when you got to be as quick as he is.

“I love watching wingers; I was a winger myself. He’s got tricks, he’s got the stepovers, he’s got the drop of the shoulder, he got the little chop.

“He will mix things up a little bit. He will go on the inside and he will go on the outside. I love that about him.”

Doak will be looking to continue his form throughout this season to get into Arne Slot’s plans for Liverpool next season.