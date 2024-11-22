Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former League One star Sam Parkin believes Charlton Athletic need to be a lot more creative as he feels the Addicks are having trouble making chances.

They are sitting 13th in the league table with 19 points but they have struggled to score goals consistently.

They have scored only 15 times in 14 league games and Parkin pointed out that is the part which is lacking massively for the Addicks this season.

Parkin insisted that Miles Leaburn’s form will be crucial for Nathan Jones and he also gave plaudits to Matt Godden for his contributions.

However, the ex-League One attacker stressed Charlton need to bring more creativity if they want to improve.

“I think there is a real dearth of creativity and guile; I think the numbers back that up”, Parkin said on What The EFL about Charlton Athletic.

“17th in the xG for and well down on shots on target, 15th in terms of touches in the box, only Exeter [City] scored fewer, top 14 in the division.

“They have scored 15 in 14 games, so there is a real dearth of chances being created; they will hope that Miles Leaburn will return to form.

“I think he has made five appearances, a couple of starts, and scored in the Football League Trophy.

“He [Jones] went with him [Leaburn] and Godden. He has done pretty well in a team that are not creative, to get six goals to his name this season already.

“He went with front two last time but it is about getting more from other areas of the pitch I think.”

The Addicks will need to step up their game when they visit John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday to face eighth-placed Huddersfield Town.