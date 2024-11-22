George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is of the view that Whites talent Charlie Crew’s experience with the Wales national team during the international break is priceless for him.

The Whites signed the 18-year-old defensive midfielder from Cardiff City in 2022 and this season he made his debut for Leeds’ senior team against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Crew spent the international break with the Wales national team and travelled to Turkey with Craig Bellamy’s team for their Nations League game.

Farke stated that he was delighted to see the Leeds youngster to be allowed to spend time with the national team at such a young age and believes that his experience with the Wales team during their game against Turkey will be priceless.

The Leeds boss pointed out that Crew has been part of the Leeds matchday squad on several occasions and added that he wanted the midfielder to get some minutes into his legs during the international break.

“I am delighted for Charlie [Crew], at the age of 18, to be already allowed to be there [with Wales] for such an important game away at Turkey, even if it is just a warm-up”, Farke said at press conference.

“It is beneficial; this experience is priceless; it’s quite important.

“On the other hand, sometimes you wish for a few minutes for him because quite often we need him involved in our gameday squad; on the bench, he did not play that many minutes.

“Perhaps the international break is also a time to have a few minutes even in the training games here at Thorp Arch when we do this sometimes with the youth teams, under-21s.”

Crew has yet to start a game for Leeds this season and he will be hoping that with the Whites struggling with injuries in their midfield, Farke will give him an opportunity in the starting line-up in the coming weeks.