Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has revealed that his club have been in touch with Feyenoord to plan injured star Neraysho Kasanwirjo’s course of treatment.

The Dutch full-back, who had been picked to play for the Netherlands’ Under-21 team, was left in tears when he was forced off in the match against England.

It is now feared that Kasanwirjo could be out for the season, potentially ending his stint with Rangers.

Confirming the fears, the Rangers manager insisted that it is surely going to be a long-term injury but the extent of it will only be known once Kasanwirjo has a meeting with the surgeon.

Clement further went on to add that Rangers have established contact with the player’s parent club Feyenoord to discuss where to have the operation and the recovery.

“One big one with Nera what everybody knows probably”, Clement said at a press conference.

“We are for the moment in contact with Feyenoord about that.

“He is going to have an appointment with a surgeon today. So we will have more news probably during the weekend.

“But for sure it is a longer-term injury.

“And it is now seeing what is the precise problem and talking with Feyenoord about where to make the operation, where to make the rehab.

“So we are in negotiations with them about it.”

Clement has used Kasanwirjo in multiple roles at the back, playing him both as a left-back and a right-back.