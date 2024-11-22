Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has insisted that summer signing Andre is getting used to the Premier League and stressed the Brazilian will be a big player for the side.

The likes of Sam Johnstone, Pedro Lima, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Carlos Forbes came in the summer, but Andre was the most expensive signing for Wolves this season.

The Molineux outfit paid a £21m package to Fluminense to sign the 23-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Wolves are currently not having the best of times in the Premier League, but O’Neil insisted their engine room is one of their biggest strengths.

The Wolves boss stressed that Andre is still adapting his game in the Premier League and he feels the Brazilian will be a big player for Wolves.

“He is working very hard”, O’Neil told a press conference about Andre.

“Central midfield is one of our strongest areas.

“He is adapting to the Premier League, but he will be big for us.”

Andre did not feature in the last two league games and he will be looking to impact the next game against Fulham on Saturday when his side travel to Craven Cottage to take on the Cottagers.