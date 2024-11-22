Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ex-Norwich City star Iwan Roberts believes that the Canaries will not have to do much to turn West Bromwich Albion fans against them on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Norwich are winless in their last six games and at the weekend they will travel to the Hawthorns to take on Carlos Corberan’s West Brom.

West Brom have not won a game at home since their last win against Plymouth in September and Norwich will be determined to bounce back to winning ways against them.

Roberts pointed out that West Brom have been poor at home, scoring only two goals in their last seven home games and believes that Norwich will not have to do much to turn their fans against them during the game.

He advised Norwich to keep their defence tight during the early part of the game and then start building to frustrate West Brom fans and get reaction out of them.

“I’ve played at The Hawthorns many times, it’s a great stadium to go to”, Roberts wrote in his Norwich Evening News column.

“They love the manager, Carlos Corberan, but in the run they are in, I don’t think it’ll take a lot for the home fans to turn against their team because of this run of form at home – two goals in seven games.

“If Norwich can keep it tight for 15, 20, 25 minutes, see that first part of the game out and then and then hopefully build on that, keep them quiet the West Brom faithful I think will show a little bit of frustration and start venting their disappointment at how their team is playing.

Norwich last won a game at the Hawthorns in 2016 and they will face a tough task to change that record on Saturday.