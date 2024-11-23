Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has named his team to go up against Hearts at Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

With Rangers having been held at home by Dundee United and Aberdeen losing at St Mirren, Celtic can strike a blow against both their rivals by picking up three points today.

They face a Hearts side sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership table and having won just two of their 13 games.

Celtic lost on their last visit to Tynecastle, going down to a 2-0 defeat, but start as firm favourites to pick up three points tonight.

The visitors have Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks this evening, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

In the engine room, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while leading the attacking charge are Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has options on the bench and they include James Forrest and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Hearts

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston