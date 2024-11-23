Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that apart from the Whites, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley will be the other three teams to challenge for the top two spots in the Championship.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season, the Whites are having a go at it yet again this time around and after 15 games currently sit occupying a playoff spot.

The other three teams around them are leaders Sunderland, second-placed Sheffield United and fourth-placed Burnley.

Matteo, while picking particularly those three teams as threats, insisted that the Whites will need to find consistency to leave them behind.

According to the 50-year-old, with games running thick and fast, Daniel Farke’s team will be able to gain momentum soon.

Leeds are due to face Swansea, Luton, Blackburn and Derby in their next four games and Matteo is hugely confident.

“Being in the Championship when you are in a decent position you know that can change at any moment”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“So I think it is about organisation, teamwork, everyone around the group buying into it because with so many games coming up you might make a few changes.

“In my time we didn’t make too many changes because things were going well. I think for Daniel Farke it will be similar for him.

“The team are doing well, we are in a good position. Could it be better? Yes, we could be in a better position, we all know that but so can the other clubs.

“So I think it is about that consistency now we all talk about in football. Be as consistent as you can, and don’t make any silly mistakes we have done at times.

“I am really confident about the games coming up for us. I think the momentum will come at some point.

“I don’t think we have quite got there yet. When it does come I think the fans and everyone will buy into it and I think we will see Leeds United come to the top.

“We have got to be careful with Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United – they are the other three challengers.”

Momentum Farke’s team had built with an eight-game unbeaten run was broken by the 1-0 defeat to Millwall earlier in the month.

They responded immediately, though, winning 2-0 against QPR in their final game before the international break.

It now remains to be seen whether they can build on that when they visit Swansea City on Sunday.