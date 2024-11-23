Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Marvin Bartley has insisted that Celtic could do nothing about keeping hold of top starlet Ben Doak when Liverpool came in for him, despite a Bhoys coach labelling him the ‘the best one’.

Doak is shining brightly on loan from Liverpool at English Championship club Middlesbrough, while he is also making an impact on the international stage with Scotland.

The two matches Steve Clarke’s side played during the recent international break against Croatia and Poland saw the best of the Reds winger.

Questions are increasingly being asked about whether Celtic could have managed to keep hold of Doak, who was just breaking into the first team when Liverpool landed him.

And Bartley admitted to Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Celtic would have loved to keep him.”

Recalling his interactions with one of Celtic’s coaches, Bartley revealed that he was told Doak was ‘the best one’ of a host of young players who had been developed in the Bhoys’ youth ranks.

“I remember speaking to a Celtic coach maybe four or five years ago and he said that he is the best one.

“Back then I didn’t have an idea who he was.

“Obviously seeing him playing now – he said he is the best one.

“He had been at Celtic for a lot of time. And he said that ‘he is the best one I have seen coming through. He will be a superstar.”

However, once a club of the stature of Liverpool came calling, Celtic could have done nothing, Bartley believes.

“But yes Celtic couldn’t have done anything about it.

“There is no doubt, Liverpool come in you have to go.

“You wouldn’t forgive yourself for turning that move down.”

Doak has been a key member of Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough team this season having featured in ten games and making four goal contributions.

He will be hoping to catch the eye of Liverpool boss Arne Slot over the course of the campaign.