Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement says he saw what he wanted from his team in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

The Gers fell behind in the first half of the Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox, but managed to at least avoid defeat when Vaclav Cerny levelled just after the hour mark in the second half.

Dropping two points meant that Rangers failed to take full advantage of Aberdeen being beaten at St Mirren and are eight points behind the second placed Dons.

Clement makes no bones about the fact that Rangers simply cannot afford to be dropping points, however he stressed that he saw what he wanted from his side in their second half performance.

The Belgian feels that the game was one that last season Rangers would have managed to get over the line in.

“The result is very frustrating, we’ve already lost too many points”, he told the media post match.

“We know we don’t have credit in the bank in that way.

“The performance, the second-half I saw what I wanted to in my team.

“We have lost too many points. We are not where we want to be as a club..

“It is two points lost we cannot lose. Last season we won this type of game every time. Even when it was difficult we could push over the line.”

Clement must now focus on preparing his Rangers team for another bout of European football, with the Gers to travel to France to play Nice in the Europa League on Thursday.