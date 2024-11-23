Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is leaving the door open for signings in the January transfer window dependent upon the injury situation at the club.

The Spurs board backed up the Australian with multiple signings in the summer as the likes of Dominic Solanke, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert came in.

However, Spurs did let a host of players depart and as a result shed a substantial amount in wages, which could put them in a healthy spot for further additions.

Odobert and Richarlison suffered injuries recently, while Micky van de Ven will not be back for a while and Cristian Romero missed the 4-0 win at Manchester City.

With the January transfer window now approaching, Tottenham could back Postecoglou with fresh faces to try to help the side push for the top four, but the boss indicated that decisions will likely be made at the time dependent upon injury factors.

“It just depends. Again, January is always a tricky one”, Postecoglou told a press conference when he was asked if Odobert and Richarlison’s injuries have changed Tottenham’s wish list for the January window.

“You don’t really plan for significant things in January, but a lot of that will be dictated by how we are at that time.

“Obviously, Wilson will be out for a fair chunk of the season, and Richy hopefully will be back in the new year but similar to Micky we just need to be careful every step of the way and Mikey will still be out for a little bit of time.

“So, we’re a little bit short there but it just depends if by January we get two or three back we may not need to but we’ll kind of see as it goes.”

Tottenham’s mauling of Manchester City could convince the club’s powerbrokers that a top four finish is a realistic possibility, which could loosen the purse-strings for January in north London.