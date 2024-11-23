Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Danny Mills insists the Whites need to make sure they do not crumble under the promotion pressure towards the end of the season, as happened last term.

The Whites were well-placed to clinch promotion last season, but dropped crucial points to have to take part in the playoffs, which ended in heartbreak in the final against Southampton.

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds are putting in another push for promotion this term and so far look like strong contenders to finish in the Championship’s top two.

Farke made further additions in the summer transfer window and Mills is happy enough with Leeds’ business.

Mills has faith in the quality of the players the Whites have among their ranks but believes that in order to clinch promotion this time they will need to find consistency.

“Most of them have settled in pretty well, so they’re doing okay within that. I think recruitment has been decent”, Mills was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“[Ao] Tanaka looks a really good player. And his relationship with [Joe] Rothwell in that midfield has been really key.

“They are good players, and they have energy as well. So they’re doing well.

“They’ve just got to find that consistency, and they just have to make sure that the pressure doesn’t get to them.”

The Whites legend is also concerned about how the side will handle pressure as he thinks they crumbled last term.

“Towards the end of last season, expectations were that you have to win every single game, you have to win, and they just couldn’t quite get over the line.

“They crumbled a little bit.

“They crumbled under that pressure.”

Following the final international break of 2024, Leeds will resume their quest for promotion with a match against Swansea City on Sunday.