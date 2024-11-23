Carl Recine/Getty Images

Neil Warnock has backed Pep Guardiola to turn the situation at Manchester City around after his Cityzens side were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City started the Premier League game at the Etihad as favourites to get back to winning ways, but were 2-0 down by half-time.

Spurs struck not long after the restart in the second half to make it 3-0, while they then added a fourth in stoppage time.

Guardiola’s side have now lost their last five games across all competitions on the bounce, with a sense of crisis now developing.

Their next Premier League encounter involves a trip to league leaders Liverpool, but Warnock believes Guardiola will be relishing the situation.

He is backing the former Bayern Munich coach to turn the situation around and get Manchester City back on track.

“Not very Spursy this is it! Bump in the road for City, but Pep will sort it out”, Warnock wrote on X.

“That’s why he’s signed a new contract, he loves a challenge.

“Rodri is a huge miss, lacking that discipline needed without him.”

The defeat was Manchester City’s worst at home since a 5-1 loss at the hands of Arsenal all the way back in 2003.

Five defeats in a row is also the first time Manchester City have gone on such a run since 2006.