Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sam Parkin is of the opinion that the current Charlton Athletic squad does not measure up to the squads they have had in recent seasons.

Despite a good start to the season, Nathan Jones’ Charlton have lost their momentum and find themselves in 13th place in League One with only one win from their last eight league games.

The Addicks will lock horns with Michael Duff’s Huddersfield Town in League One this afternoon, in an away fixture.

Parkin is of the view that Jones has lost the grace earned from the Charlton fans for the performances his team displayed at the end of the last season and thinks that the Addicks fans now want results.

He also claimed that while Charlton have some off-the-pitch issues, their on-field squad is not up to par with the teams they had in recent years and believes that Jones could do well with a victory against Huddersfield right now.

“I think it was probably, given how competitive they were at the end of last season, a little bit of grace was given towards Nathan Jones and I think that has run out at the start of this next cluster of games”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I think the supporters are frustrated and they want to see results and this is a tough, tough game. I don’t think there will be many goals in this game; it will be very low scoring.

“They love a draw at the moment, Charlton, I think three of the last four prior to the recent Exeter defeat were stalemates, so that’s probably where the safe money will be.

“Listen, it is not the time and the place, but probably there is a bigger issue at Charlton Athletic off the pitch, but right now Nathan Jones could do with victory and could do going on a bit of a run because at the moment this squad probably does not measure up to what they have in recent years, in my opinion.”

Charlton have lost their last four meetings against Huddersfield Town and it remains to be seen whether Jones will be able to turn their season around, starting with a victory against Duff’s side.