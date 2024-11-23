Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish analyst and coach John Walker has defended new Rangers technical director Nils Koppen amidst fan criticism regarding his recruitment strategy.

The Gers announced on Tuesday that they have entrusted the 39-year-old with the responsibility of technical director, in addition to his current duties.

The appointment was made despite many fans being left disappointed with Rangers’ transfer strategy since Koppen was roped in from PSV Eindhoven.

Walker though explained that how Koppen has done must be viewed through the lens of Rangers trying to cut their wage bill.

“I know fans will point to a lot of what they think is failed recruitment, but you are trying to fix a wage bill that’s severely problematic”, Walker said on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

With the appointments of data technicians and technical scouts, Walker believes that Koppen has achieved what it was possible for him to achieve.

“I think with the data technicians and the technical scouts he’s brought in, he’s probably done as best as he could for what Rangers are trying to look to.”

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dundee United on Saturday as they failed to take full advantage of Aberdeen losing.

If the Gers cannot secure a top two finish then it will remove any chance of playing Champions League football next season.