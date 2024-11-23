David Balogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that the leadership group in his squad are the first ones to look at what they can do differently when there is a drop-off in performance.

The club’s long-serving South Korean star Heung-min Son has been entrusted with the role of the skipper and remains the side’s talisman.

However, he is not the only one sharing the leadership responsibility in the team, Postecoglou insists.

While Cristian Romero and James Maddison are the other prominent figures, there are those such as Ben Davies, Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma as well.

The manager insists that the leaders have important roles to play in his team, helping them ignore the noise during both the good and difficult times.

Postecoglou also entrusts the leadership group with the task of working out what they can do differently when there is a drop-off in performance.

“Yes, that’s very important. In every dressing room your leaders, are in difficult and good times, ignore the noise on both fronts”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“Certainly, with us, it is part of our growth.

“The leadership in the group is constantly challenged by the moments when we have a drop-off in performance

“They are the first ones to look at what they can do differently.

“Within that, I think you get growth and, not just with Sonny, Romero and Madders, but I think Deki is growing all the time and captained Sweden.

“Ben is captain of Wales, Biss is captain of Mali, we’ve got some leaders in there but t is making sure that the dressing room maintains its focus.”

Tottenham are currently going through a difficult phase in the league having already lost five games of the eleven they have played.

They will look to bounce back from the 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town when they visit Manchester City on Saturday.