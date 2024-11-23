Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers summer signing Vaclav Cerny has revealed he has been bombarded with messages about what life is like inside Ibrox, something which further shows him the size of the club.

The Gers confirmed in July that they had signed the Czech international from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal.

He has since gone on to become a trusted name in Philippe Clement’s team, repaying the trust shown in him by scoring four goals in nine Scottish Premiership matches and also finding the back of the net twice in the Europa League.

While he settles down into life in Glasgow, Cerny insists that he has received a lot of questions from people known to him about life inside Rangers and also about their rivalry with Celtic.

“I got a lot of questions since I got here [about Rangers]”, Cerny said at a press conference.

“I can see that people are very interested in how it is inside Rangers.

“They want to know a lot about the rivalry and the club itself because not everybody knows how big the club is.

“I kind of enjoy talking about it. Every time someone asks me that.

“So yes from now on I can tell them how big it is.”

Besides the six goals Cerny has scored, he has also helped set up six more goals for his team-mates.

Cerny has been considered by many to be the pick of Rangers’ summer transfer business.