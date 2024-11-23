Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has insisted the club must stick with Ange Postecoglou, following Spurs’ 4-0 thumping of Manchester City at the Etihad.

Two James Maddison goals inside the first 20 minutes of the Premier League encounter left Manchester City reeling, while matters then got worse just seven minutes into the second half when Pedro Porro struck.

The icing on the cake for Spurs came in stoppage time when substitute Brennan Johnson added a fourth of the night.

The result was an incredible response to losing at home to Ipswich Town before the international break and moved Spurs up to sixth in the league table.

Roberts explained he refrained from giving his verdict after the Ipswich game, but is convinced Postecoglou is a top manager and Spurs must stick with him even when the going gets tough.

“I stopped myself from posting last week after the loss to Ipswich but as I keep saying we all need to keep with this manager, he is simply wonderful!” Roberts wrote on X.

“You can see more than any manager what he is trying to do at this club. A top, top manager.

“We need to keep the faith when we win and lose.”

Tottenham are in Europa League action in midweek when Roma pay a visit to the capital, while their next Premier League assignment sees Fulham arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday.