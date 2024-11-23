Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur player has been spotted ‘limping’ as he walked through the press mixed zone following Spurs’ comprehensive win at Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou’s side took the champions to the cleaners in the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from James Maddison (two), Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson saw the visitors ease their way to a 4-0 win, plunging Manchester City into crisis.

There was a little dark cloud post match though as, according to the Athletic, Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was ‘limping as he walks through’ the mixed zone.

The shot-stopper completed the full 90 minutes at the Etihad.

How bad the blow is remains to be seen, but Postecoglou could well give the player a rest later this week.

Spurs are in Europa League action against Roma on Thursday night and Fraser Forster has started the last two games in the competition, against AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray, respectively.

The 36-year-old could be handed another outing and in the process give Vicario extra time to recover from the knock he picked up at Manchester City.