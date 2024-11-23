Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes that Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is getting away from the idea that every player should be a project player and is focusing on finished articles too, a category Josh Brownhill fits into.

The Burnley skipper has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor and is being linked with a move away from the Championship club.

He has been talked up as an option for Celtic in January, which is fast approaching, but the Scottish champions are not the only side on his trail though.

Wilson believes that despite being 28 years old, Brownhill would be someone to impress Celtic boss Rodgers.

According to the 40-year-old, the former Liverpool boss has moved away from the idea of buying only project players, who he can sell for a significant profit in the future.

Instead, the attention is also on recruiting fully finished professionals, and Brownhill would fit firmly into that category.

“Brendan Rodgers is maybe getting away from this idea that every single player has to be a project player for Celtic that they can turn into a £25-28m player”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“And I think that is a good balance to strike, I think it is a good balance of getting some of these projects in and giving them an opportunity.

“But you do need experienced pros in the dressing room if you want your club to get to the next level.

“You can’t always be working towards something.

“Somewhere along the line, you got to have a few finished articles.

“At 29 and a midfielder he [Josh Brownhill] cannot be far off that.

“He probably coming to his best years now.

“It would fit the model.”

Brownhill, who turns 29 in December, has been a goalscoring presence from midfield for Burnley, scoring five goals in 15 league matches.