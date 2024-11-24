Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes Southampton fans are sick of Russell Martin’s approach and recalled a long ball being greeted with glee by the supporters in Saints’ 3-2 loss to the Reds on Sunday.

For periods during Sunday’s Premier League meeting on the south coast it appeared that Southampton might spring a big surprise and they did lead 2-1 up until Mohamed Salah’s 65 minute leveller.

Liverpool then grabbed the winner from the penalty spot, Salah scoring again, with seven minutes left as they claimed all three points to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

There has been criticism of Saints boss Martin and his insistence on sticking to his philosophy and approach in the top flight when many feel it is not working.

Former Liverpool star Mellor believes that the Southampton fans are also unhappy with Martin’s rigidity and recalled a moment during the game to illustrate his point.

“I don’t know if you heard it, but in the second half, they passed it back to the goalkeeper, the goalkeeper just booted it long into our half”, Mellor said post match on LFC TV.

“The fans cheered.

“They’ve had enough of it.

“They’ve had enough of playing [out from the back].”

Mellor does not expect things to get better for Southampton and expects to see them cut adrift at the bottom of the league.

“They battled today and they’ve given us a game, but I don’t think they will battle and compete to stay in the league this year.

“I think they will be cut adrift.”

Southampton are next due to pay a visit to Brighton.