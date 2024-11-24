Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leicester City defender Frank Sinclair thinks that Steve Cooper was undone by individual errors.

On Sunday, Leicester announced that they have parted company with Cooper with immediate effect and commenced the search for a new manager.

Cooper, who was handed the job at the King Power Stadium in the summer, was given 12 Premier League matches as Foxes boss before being shown the door.

Leicester conceded 23 goals in those 12 league games, but Sinclair is not pointing the finger at Cooper.

The former Leicester defender feels that Cooper was the victim of players making repeated individual errors.

“Wow feel for Steve Cooper, a catalogue of individual errors this season have cost him his job”, Sinclair wrote on X.

Cooper’s stock in the game is likely to remain high on account of the commendable job he did in charge of Nottingham Forest.

And with clubs increasingly looking to make managerial changes ahead of the January transfer window, he may soon have offers to field.