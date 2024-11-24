Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has picked out a White player he does not feel is up to the level needed to play for Daniel Farke’s men at the moment.

Farke saw his side move top of the Championship standings on Sunday, courtesy of a 4-3 win away at Swansea City.

The Whites boss prefers to keep a settled side and he tinkered off the bench in south Wales, with one of the substitutes, Willy Gnonto, scoring the winner in stoppage time.

One player who remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes for the Whites was Brenden Aaronson.

The American though is not doing enough for Newsome, who even believes he is not currently at the level required to play for Leeds.

He also cast doubt on whether the attacker is good enough to play in the Premier League, with giving away the ball too much coming to Newsome’s attention.

Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “I can only say it as I see it and I think way too many times he gives up possession of the ball in areas where he doesn’t need to lose the ball.

“When you are up a cul-de-sac and you are working hard and are outnumbered, of course it’s hard.

“There’s lots of times where I think he’s got hold of the ball, simple bits of passes, simple awareness around him and I don’t think he’s at the level in my honest opinion.

“He was bought as a Premier League player and we paid £28m for him and I don’t think he’s good enough to play at the level, good enough to play in the Leeds United team really.”

Despite Newsome’s reservations over the 24-year-old, Farke has handed him 15 outings in the Championship this term and he has returned four goals.

Aaronson spent last term on loan in the Bundesliga at Union Berlin.