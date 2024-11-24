Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Chris Iwelumo noticed a Leeds United star getting stick from Swansea City fans when he was replaced at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Leeds played out a thrilling game against Swansea in the Championship on Sunday and came out on the right side of it, winning 4-3.

Whites boss Daniel Farke used all five of his substitutes, with one, Willy Gnonto, scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

As the clock ticked down, Farke brought Dan James off for Whites talent James Debayo, and Iwelumo noticed some Swansea fans giving him stick.

Iwelumo said on talkSPORT 2: “He has been outstanding, Dan James, hasn’t he?

“Oh, he’s getting a bit of stick here as well.”

James, 27, came through the youth set-up at Swansea and made a total of 39 appearances for the club, scoring six times.

He almost moved to Leeds in the 2019 January transfer window, but the deal could not be completed before the deadline and he stayed Swansea.

A move to Manchester United came in the summer of 2019, while Leeds finally got their man after years of interest when he joined in 2021.