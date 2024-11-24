George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has picked out a Whites star he thinks looked ‘half-hearted and half-paced’ in the side’s 4-3 win at Swansea City.

Daniel Farke’s men played out a thrilling Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday afternoon and claimed the three points they needed to move to the top of the table, overtaking Sheffield United and Sunderland.

Manor Solomon grabbed a brace for Leeds, while an own goal and a Willy Gnonto strike provided the other two goals for the visitors.

Gnonto’s goal in injury time made it 4-3 and by that time, striker Mateo Joseph had been on the pitch for 15 minutes.

He replaced Joel Piroe and Newsome was not impressed by what he saw from the striker.

The Whites legend thinks the striker was half-hearted and half-paced for much of the time he was on the pitch and stressed the need for substitutes to be ready to go when called upon from the bench.

“When Joseph came on, I didn’t think he looked sharp, looked like everything was half-hearted and half-paced”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It soon changed when we scored the winner and you saw him chasing back at twice the speed he had been chasing back before.

“That is one of the things you have to highlight and one of the things the players need to look at.

“If you are a substitute and you are coming on you need to be game ready, match ready”, he added.

It remains to be seen if Farke will slot the striker into the side for Wednesday’s meeting with Luton Town at Elland Road given the quick turnaround time.