Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City’s decision to sack Steve Cooper is ‘not a kneejerk reaction’, with the Foxes chiefs having monitored the side’s performances for some time, but there is ‘no expectation of a quick appointment’.

Having played 12 Premier League games this season, Leicester took the call to bring to an end Cooper’s spell as boss.

Leicester lost at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon and now sit in 16th spot in the league table, two points clear of the drop zone.

Some eyebrows have been raised at Leicester sacking Cooper so early in the season, but according to talkSPORT, the decision was ‘not a kneejerk reaction’.

Despite Leicester waiting until after November’s international break to act, there is ‘no expectation of a quick appointment’.

Leicester were keen on Graham Potter in the summer, before they brought in Cooper, and he remains without a club.

The Foxes are now preparing for next weekend’s clash away at Brentford and with the games coming thick and fast, they will want a new boss in quickly.

Leicester have six games to play in December and it could be a pivotal month for the Foxes as they look to climb up the league standings.