Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City’s contract talks with one of their key stars are ‘moving in the right direction’ though there is no agreement so far.

On the pitch the Cityzens are going through a mini-crisis, having slipped to eight points off the top of the Premier League table and lost five games on the spin across all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side were relatively quiet in the summer transfer window and look to be paying the price, with a 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday a real shock to the system.

There have been concerns about the ageing nature of Manchester City’s squad as well as the contractual situations of a number of stars.

Key striker Erling Haaland is out of contract in the summer of 2027, meaning he has just two-and-a-half-years left on his deal.

Manchester City are working to extend his contract and are in talks, according to the Athletic.

There is no agreement yet between Manchester City and Haaland, however talks are ‘moving in the right direction’.

Guardiola recently committed his future to Manchester City by signing a new contract and the Cityzens will be keen to quickly lock down Haaland for a longer period.