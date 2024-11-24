Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers are holding no board meeting to sack Philippe Clement as boss, despite suggestions the axe was to fall on his reign.

The Gers were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and as a result could not take full advantage of Aberdeen being beaten.

While competing with Celtic for the title now looks a distant dream this season, Rangers are all hands to the pump to make sure they finish second and secure a Champions League qualifying spot.

It has been suggested that the Rangers board are to hold a meeting and remove Clement as manager given the Gers’ poor performances and form.

However, according to talkSPORT’s Jim White, there is no board meeting and Clement will continue as boss.

The Ibrox giants are not looking to sack the Belgian now.

Clement has been mooted as the possible next manager of the Belgium national team and that could represent a possible escape route for the boss.

For now though, Clement remains in charge and will be focused on trying to cut the gap to second placed Aberdeen over the busy Christmas period.