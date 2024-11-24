Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Scott Allan has told Rangers they need six or seven signings if they want to even get to the stage of challenging for the title again.

Philippe Clement was forced to wheel and deal in the summer transfer window as he tried to put his own mark on the squad.

There are big question marks over many of the players he brought in though and the Gers are already eleven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with just 12 games played.

Allan thinks that wholesale change is needed if Rangers are just to put themselves back in contention for the title again.

He believes that the Gers need as many as seven players to make a difference to the side.

When asked if Rangers need signings in the approaching winter window, Allan said on PLZ Soccer: “Yes, Rangers do need recruits in January.

“To challenge for the league, I think they need another six, seven.

“To make a real difference to that squad, yes I do [think they need that many].

“[They need them just] to give Rangers a chance where they can go on a run.

“Right now, with the team, with the squad that they have, I wouldn’t be confident saying Rangers could go five games in the league unbeaten, with five wins.”

Rangers have appointed Nils Koppen as their technical director and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to help Clement strengthen his side in January.