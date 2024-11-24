Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome feels the Whites do have an Achilles heel after the just managed to get past Swansea City 4-3 in south Wales.

A topsy turvy Championship game saw Leeds trailing 2-1 at the break and though they eventually pulled it back to lead 3-2, it seemed a goal at the death had secured Swansea a 3-3 draw.

Leeds though had substitute Willy Gnonto to thank for striking in stoppage time and securing a thrilling 4-3 win which puts the Whites on top of the table.

Swansea though had their chances and came close to grabbing a point from the game, something which was down to Leeds’ Achilles’ heel, Newsome feels.

The Whites could not turn their dominance into more goals to kill off Swansea, something which has troubled them this season.

“I always felt we were the team that were going to win the game, but we do have an bit of an Achilles heel”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“To be fair to Swansea, with ten minutes to go you’re going open up, have a go and throw caution to the wind and try and get back into the game.

“And if you’re losing 3-2 it doesn’t matter if you lose 4-2 if you’re trying to win, and it nearly worked for them.”

Leeds are level on points with Sunderland and Sheffield United, but a superior goal difference means they sit on top of the Championship after 16 games played.

There is a quick turnaround for Leeds now, with Luton Town due to pay a visit to Elland Road.