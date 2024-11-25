Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former England defender Danny Mills says West Ham United can consider themselves lucky to have beaten Newcastle United 2-0 at St James’ Park.

The Hammers headed to face Newcastle on Monday night in a Premier League clash desperately looking for a morale-boosting win.

With Julen Lopetegui under pressure, West Ham grabbed all three points to back the boss, with the goals coming in either half through Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Newcastle failed to find the back of the net even once, despite a frustrated Eddie Howe using all five of his substitutes, including Callum Wilson in the 68th minute.

For Mills, West Ham can consider themselves lucky to have won as he feels if the game was played another 99 times then 98 of those times Newcastle would have won.

He insists the Hammers cannot say they deserved to win the game and they just rode their luck and took their chances.

“It’s a fortunate performance this evening. You can’t say they’ve outplayed Newcastle and you can’t really say they’ve deserved to win, although they are winning 2-0″, Mills said in the final few minutes of the game on talkSPORT.

“If this game is played out another 99 times then probably 98 times Newcastle win it, the way the game has gone.

“It’s just been one of those nights where West Ham have rode their luck a bit, they’ve taken their chances.”

West Ham must now try to continue the winning momentum at the weekend when London rivals Arsenal pay a visit to the London Stadium.