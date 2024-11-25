Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers summer signing Robin Propper has highlighted the differences between his former club FC Twente and the Gers, insisting that in Scotland, even in away games they have half the stadium for their fans.

Propper became one of the significant number of signings Rangers made over the course of the summer, arriving from FC Twente back in August to replace Connor Goldson.

He has since gone on to become a trusted name in Philippe Clement’s team, cementing his place in the back four.

Propper has been enjoying life in Scotland and has pointed towards the difference he has seen since moving out of the Netherlands for the first time in his career.

“Here it’s the big clubs that make it. Even at away games, half the stadium is for us”, Propper told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“The fans of Rangers FC are very involved, that’s so nice to experience.”

The defender, who has not fully convinced some fans yet, also took time to talk up the pressure of performing for Rangers.

“Rangers FC is really a top club, here you basically have to win every match.

“At FC Twente you could still afford to make a slip against the top three, not here.

“That creates a certain pressure, but that also makes it fun.”

Propper has featured in a total of 15 games for the Gers so far, four of which have been in the Europa League.

His side’s performances though have not been up to the mark in the Scottish Premiership, increasing pressure on the manager.