Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Under-pressure West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has picked his team to go toe-to-toe with Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

West Ham went into the international break on the back of a 0-0 draw at home against Everton which did little to boost Lopetegui’s case.

The Spaniard will know however that victory at Newcastle would be a big feather in West Ham’s cap and the Hammers did win on a visit to the ground in 2021, beating the Magpies’ 4-2 in an entertaining encounter.

West Ham are still without the suspended Mohammed Kudus, while summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug is injured.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham tonight, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri lining up as a back four.

In midfield, Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta all play, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Michail Antonio.

Lopetegui can look to the bench if changes are needed and options include Andy Irving and Guido Rodriguez.

West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soler, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Scarles