Jamie Carragher fears for West Ham United at Newcastle United tonight and admits he can see the Hammers ‘getting rolled over’.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui takes his Hammers side to St James’ Park this evening badly in need of a win to ease the pressure growing on his shoulders.

Many West Ham fans are unconvinced about the former Wolves boss, while the Hammers’ signings in the summer are also being questioned.

“I can see West Ham getting rolled over” 😲@Carra23 says West Ham are lacking in spirit and fight. pic.twitter.com/Qc0GDo7oA8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2024

Lopetegui could badly do with a win at Newcastle tonight, but Premier League legend Carragher is concerned for West Ham.

He insists he likes West Ham as a club, but thinks Lopetegui has been lucky to keep his job, while he fears the Hammers could get rolled over by Newcastle tonight.

“The big worry I have with this team, and I’m a big admirer of West Ham, I like the fans, there’s something about the club, a bit of character, a bit of spirit – I’m seeing that severely lacking here”, Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Not just because they’ve had bad results. This is a team who have lost five games this season by two or more goals.

“Now that is not what West Ham fans want. They want commitment, they want drive, they want fight. They are not seeing it.

“I actually think Lopetegui is maybe a little bit fortunate that they did not pull the trigger in the [international] window, we’ve seen Steve Cooper at Leicester, and if this doesn’t change very quickly I think there could be a change here.

“And I don’t think this is an easy game for them tonight.

“If I was to say what I think is going to happen tonight, I can see West Ham getting rolled over.”

West Ham last won away at St James’ Park in 2021, coming out on top 4-2, with Tomas Soucek (two), Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma scoring.