Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team to welcome West Ham United to St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

Howe’s men resume league action following the international break sitting in ninth spot in the table and claiming all three points tonight would see the Magpies climb to at least sixth.

The hosts have won their last three games on the spin and their last outing at St James’ Park saw them beat title hopefuls Arsenal 1-0.

Howe must make do without defender Dan Burn, who is suspended for tonight’s game. Emil Krafth meanwhile is out for at least six weeks due to a broken collarbone.

Nick Pope is between the sticks this evening, while at the back Howe selects Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall as a four.

Midfield sees Newcastle go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon support marksman Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to chop and change against West Ham then he has options on the bench and they include Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs West Ham United

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Murphy, Almiron