Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is not being taken into consideration for the post of manager by Leicester City as they look to replace Steve Cooper, according to the BBC.

Leicester’s owners sacked manager Cooper at the weekend after having monitored his side’s performances over a period of time.

The Foxes lost three of their last four games under the former Nottingham Forest manager and though they hover above the drop zone, they lead Ipswich Town by just one point.

The search is now on to find a replacement, though there is not any expectation to find a quick solution.

Leicester were keen on Potter in the summer before roping in Cooper and the name of the 49-year-old has yet again been mentioned.

However, contrary to claims, Potter is not currently being considered as a name by the Foxes.

It now remains to be seen how they go about their approach to finding a new manager and when they finally make the appointment.

Eyebrows have been raised at Leicester waiting until after the international break to make a managerial change.