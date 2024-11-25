Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked out a Whites summer arrival that ‘no one really heard about’ but is proving his worth in the Championship with the side.

The Yorkshire outfit in the summer sold some of their key players due to their PSR issues and brought in a host of new faces.

They lost Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, while Georginio Rutter departed Elland Road, with fresh faces including the likes of Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and Ao Tanaka all landing.

Farke admitted that Leeds lost some quality with their summer departures and stated that although the new signings like Tanaka are being hailed now, nobody really cared about them before they performed for the Whites.

The Leeds boss thinks that everybody questioned Tanaka’s ability and his lack of experience before he joined them and believes that clubs neglected him due to his his low price tag.

“You could perhaps argue that in terms of individual quality we lost a bit of quality and the players we brought in with all respect; I know they are celebrated now before no one really heard about Ao Tanaka, for example”, Farke said at a press conference.

“Ao who? playing in the second tier of Germany, 25-years-old, has he played in the top level before? No.

“He is not that expensive, probably not that quality we need here.”

Tanaka has started the last nine league games for Leeds and the Whites will be hoping that long may his form continue to help them with their goal of promotion.