Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has dubbed an out-of-favour Whites star a ‘top-class human being’ and explained why he cannot always include him in his matchday squads and sides.

Farke is known for favouring a settled side and in the attacking department he has relied heavily on Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani, Dan James and Manor Solomon.

As a result, 22-year-old Joe Gelhardt has clocked just nine Championship minutes for the Whites so far this season, though he has been on the bench for quite a significant number of matches.

The German manager though has given his reasoning on the lack of game time for the player, insisting that it is not possible to have that many strikers in a single game.

However, Farke is quick to clarify that Gelhardt has been showing a great attitude and his performances in training have to be praised.

“I can’t always take four strikers with us. It’s tough for him but I have to praise his attitude and his performances in training”, Farke said at a press conference.

“We need this. He has to make sure he prepares himself for when the chance will come.”

Farke though urged the young striker to be ready to jump in whenever an opportunity arrives and believes he is a top class person.

“Sometimes there are chances out of injuries, illness and bookings.

“He has to be ready for when his chance comes and grab it when it comes.

“He’s a really top-class human being and he’s a quality player.

“We have lots of options.”

Gelhardt spent the second half of the 2022/23 season at Sunderland and there was significant excitement about him when he first broke through at Leeds.