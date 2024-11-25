Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed a huge injury blow, with one of their regular starters looking at a period out of action.

Ange Postecoglou’s side thrashed Manchester City 4-0 at the weekend in a result which deepened the crisis at the Etihad and stunned Pep Guardiola.

However, post match it was noticed that Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was limping as he passed through the media zone.

We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle. Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We’re all behind you, Vic 🤍 pic.twitter.com/FURltXcb3N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2024

Now Tottenham have confirmed bad news for the club as the Italian shot-stopper has fractured his right ankle.

The injury was so bad that Vicario had to go under the knife and he has had surgery on the fracture.

Now Tottenham’s medical team will look at how the Italian recovers and make a judgement over how long he will be out of action for.

The blow could force Postecoglou to enter the January transfer window to secure a replacement for his injured first choice goalkeeper.

The winter window is just over a month from opening, but Spurs have a busy December to tackle first.

All eyes will now be on 36-year-old Fraser Forster to step up and impress between the sticks for Spurs.