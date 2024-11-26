Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United star Shaka Hislop thinks the Magpies’ performance against West Ham United should send alarm bells ringing and indicated that their league position does not indicate how they have done this term.

On Monday, Eddie Howe’s side suffered a third defeat in the last five league games as West Ham scored twice at St. James’ Park to secure a 2-0 victory.

Newcastle have been inconsistent this season and they are sitting tenth in the league table with 18 points from 12 games.

Hislop pointed out that Newcastle are only five points adrift of second-placed Manchester City and thinks that the Premier League table being tight this season does not truly reflect how bad they have been.

He highlighted that a team like West Ham, who have not been good against top sides this season, looked comfortable against the Magpies on Monday and thinks that the performance of the Hammers game should send alarm bells ringing for Newcastle.

“Had Newcastle won this, they would have been two points short of Manchester City in second, yet we are talking about a manager potentially under pressure, a team that are not playing well, but are five points off second, that for me is the most bemusing thing about the table this season”, Hislop said on ESPN.

“And up against a team [in] West Ham [that] have looked decidedly poor against anybody in the top eight of this league.

“For West Ham to be as comfortable as it were, it was comfortable, I am not going to say West Ham controlled the game, but they were comfortable and for them to look as comfortable as they did against Newcastle should send alarm bells to everybody involved.

“But again, the tightness of that table is keeping a lot of people, or making things look a lot more decent than they are in reality.”

Newcastle will travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace, who have struggled this season.