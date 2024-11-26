Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Scotland Under-21s attacker Tam McManus is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is too good to manage Spurs and added he should be with a team like Barcelona.

This season, Postecoglou has received criticism from former players for Tottenham’s inconsistent form in the Premier League.

However, on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium to register their second win over the Sky Blues this season.

McManus, who has closely monitored Postecoglou since his time with Celtic, was impressed with Spurs’ display and pointed out that he cannot believe that some of the Spurs supporters wanted him to get sacked.

He also claimed that Postecoglou is too good to be a manager of Tottenham and thinks he should be with a team of the stature of Barcelona.

“I love big Ange, I love him”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“I am so glad that he won that [game against Manchester City].

“Some Spurs fans unbelievably wanted him sacked.

“He is too good for Spurs.

“Should be at Barcelona or something.”

Tottenham have managed to climb up to sixth place with their win over Manchester City at the weekend and it remains to be seen if he can guide Spurs into the top four.