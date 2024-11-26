Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ex-Hibernian star Tam McManus is of the view that David Gray must win the game against Aberdeen tonight to save his job as Hibs manager.

The Hibernian hierarchy appointed Gray as their permanent manager in the summer, but his reign as Hibs boss so far has been tumultuous due to a disastrous start to the season.

Hibs are currently sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with only one win in 13 games and Gray is under massive pressure.

The Easter Road outfit are set to take on the league’s second placed team in the shape of Aberdeen at home tonight and McManus believes that only a win can save Gray’s job.

McManus pointed out that Hibs are now in a real danger of relegation with one third of the season nearly done and stated that they have showcased no sign of improvement under Gray so far.

When asked whether Gray will survive if he loses the game against Aberdeen tonight, McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “No, I was surprised, as I said at the weekend.

“I think he will get tomorrow [Tuesday] night and Hibs are in real danger of getting relegated, they are.

“I mean, look at their form, 13 games, nearly a third of the season.

“They are bottom of the league.

“They have shown no signs of improvement and he needs to win the game tomorrow night for me, plain and simple.

“He needs to beat Aberdeen. I don’t even think a draw would be enough for him.”

Now all eyes will be on Gray tonight to see whether he will be able to defeat Jimmy Thelin’s high-flying Aberdeen tonight at Easter Road to turn Hibs’ season around.