Julian Finney/Getty Images

Derby County star Ebou Adams has dubbed Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh a funny guy and revealed that he gets along with his team-mates very well.

Crystal Palace sanctioned a season-long loan for Ozoh in the summer and he quickly established himself as a key player at Derby with his performances.

However, the 19-year-old is out of action after suffering an injury in September against Cardiff City and following an injury setback during the recovery, it has delayed his return to the training pitch.

Adams, who partnered Ozoh in Derby’s midfield, stated that the Crystal Palace loanee is a funny guy and revealed that the young midfielder keeps on poking his head here and there despite being injured.

The Derby star is of the view that Ozoh has great character and revealed that the Crystal Palace starlet gets along well with the other players in the team.

When asked whether he misses his midfield partner Ozoh, Adams told Rams TV: “He is still around; he is still lingering, poking his head at the outside of the training pitch.

“He is a big character and I am happy for him because he settled in very quickly and it is not easy to come into a club, especially as a youngster as he is, and settle in and do really well.

“He has been really good; he is a funny guy and gets along with the boys very well.”

Ozoh is set to return to the training ground this week and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for Derby’s weekend fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.