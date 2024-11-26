Richard Keys believes that Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil deserved his moment against Fulham at the weekend and the celebration police loved his fist pumps and the roar of the delight at the end.

Wolves managed only their second win of the season when they beat Marco Silva’s Fulham 4-1 away from home on Saturday in the Premier League.

It helped ease the pressure somewhat on their under-pressure manager O’Neil, who could not hide his delight at the end of the match.

Keys joked that after months of suffering O’Neil deserved his moment and the celebration police would have loved his reaction.

And Keys does not begrudge him it despite it being ‘only Fulham’ it came against.

“The Celebration Police loved Gary O’Neil’s fist pumps and roar of delight at the end of Wolves’ game at Fulham”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I know ‘it was only Fulham’ but O’Neil has been suffering recently and deserved his moment.”

There was a special note of mention in Keys’ words for the hero of the night Matheus Cunha, who he believes is in his final season at Wolves.

“Incidentally – Cunha won’t be at Molineux next season.

“He’s quality.”

The win helped Wolves climb out of the drop zone for the first time this season, though they only lead Ipswich Town in terms of goal difference.