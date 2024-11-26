Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the view that Mohamed Salah is trying to push the Reds into making a contract offer by speaking out in public.

Salah, whose contract with Liverpool is set to expire in June, is in red-hot form this season, as he has netted ten goals in 12 league appearances.

After the Southampton game on Sunday, Salah mentioned that he is disappointed to not be offered a new contract yet at Liverpool.

Nicol admitted that he was shocked to see a player like Salah, who does not prefer to speak to the press, come out and comment about his contract situation.

And the ex-Reds star thinks that with his recent comments Salah is trying to tell Liverpool that they need to offer him a contract as soon as possible because he will be available to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club in January if the situation remains the same.

“I am a little surprised that Salah has come out again; he has already been out once and for a guy who does not speak to the press to come out again and say what he did”, Nicol said on ESPN.

“I think what he is doing is looking for a little bit of not leverage, but he is trying to tell them you need to offer me something pretty quickly because, let’s be honest, in January he can sign for anybody else.

“He can sign a contract and I think he is trying to push the envelope.

“I think he is trying to push them into making an offer, but he is also telling us that there has not been one.”

Salah has been a key part of Arne Slot’s starting line-up and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will offer him a new contract as per his desire.