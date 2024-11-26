Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa legend Dennis Mortimer has insisted that the departure of Douglas Luiz has made the Villans midfield more energetic and he feels Aston Villa do not miss the Brazilian.

Villa were forced to cash in on Luiz in the summer transfer window as they looked to ease PSR concerns, with a move to Juventus going through for the midfielder.

Luiz has though only started two Serie A matches since he signed a five-year deal with the Italian giants.

Mortimer is not concerned about Villa having lost the player.

He made it clear that he does not miss the Brazilian’s presence in Aston Villa’s engine room and he feels Unai Emery’s Villans are a lot more energetic side without Luiz.

“I have to admit I’m not a fan of Douglas Luiz, when he left to join Juventus I thought it was a good deal for the club”, the Villans legend told Italian outlet Tutto Juve about the former Aston Villa midfielder.

“I was one of the very few who were critical of his performances.

“I feel Villa today have a more energetic midfield and they do not miss Luiz.”

With Luiz’s struggles at Juventus, Aston Villa could look to bring him back, but Mortimer would not like to see that happen.

“No, I do not want him back.”

Luiz has not featured for the Bianconeri in the last five league matches due to a muscle issue and it remains to be seen if he will be able to feature against his old side on Wednesday at Villa Park in the Champions League.