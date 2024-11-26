Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa legend Dennis Mortimer believes that the current Villans side are a quality outfit and has told Juventus to be worried about facing them.

The Villa Park outfit are currently sitting eighth in the Premier League and have not won a game since a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League.

However, their early-season form was blistering and there are high expectations about what Unai Emery’s side can achieve.

Up next, they are set to face Serie A giants Juventus in the Champions League and the Villans will be looking to grab a win against the Turin-based outfit to receive a confidence boost.

Mortimer insisted that even though he does not know much about the Bianconeri’s strength currently, he feels the current Aston Villa side will be a big worry for the Serie A giants.

“I have to admit that I know very little about the current Juventus, and I don’t think they have the same fearsome squad of players that we faced in 1983”, the Aston Villa legend told Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

“Today’s Aston Villa are a complete team, full of internationals and experienced players, so I think the Bianconeri will be very worried.”

The last time Aston Villa played against Juventus was in the Cup of Peace in Spain in 2009, where the English team were victorious 4-3 in a penalty shootout.