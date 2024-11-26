Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday believes that one positive to take from what has happened at Ibrox is that the wage bill has been brought down.

Rangers saw a number of high earners go last summer as the likes of Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack all headed for the Ibrox exit door.

That helped ease the pressure on their wage bill, which Halliday believes is one the rare positive things to happen to Rangers.

Halliday has been left impressed by the performances of some of the players who came in to replace the lot that had left, especially as the age profile has also been brought down.

“One positive that you can take suppose from the tail end of last season I think is that the wage budget has significantly decreased”, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think they got a lot younger in terms of age profile. I thought they have signed young players that, some of them have made an impact.

“I look at Jefte, who I think for the most part has done reasonably well. I think Connor Barron has done well.”

Jefte has already featured in 18 games for the Glasgow giants while Barron has added 21 appearances to his name.

Lowering the wage bill may come as cold comfort for Rangers though if they finish third this season and miss out on a Champions League spot.