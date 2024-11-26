Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Alan Rough is of the view that Rangers boss Philippe Clement has run out of his joker cards and thinks that he is blaming the players to take the pressure off him.

Rangers have had a poor first part of the campaign as they have found themselves sitting third in the league table and eleven points behind league leaders Celtic.

After the weekend’s draw against Dundee United, questions have been raised by several former players and a section of the Rangers fan base regarding the future of Clement at Ibrox.

Rough pointed out that Clement initially used players being injured as an excuse to deflect pressure off him and added that after players got fit, he asked for patience to bed the style in them.

However, the ex-Scottish international thinks that the Rangers boss has run out of excuses now and pointed out that in order to get the pressure from him, he is now shoving the blame on the players.

“I think he has used all his Joker cards”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“Two or three months ago he said ‘look, hang on in there, we have six or seven injured’, they are all fit now.

“He said ‘hang on we have a style of play we want to get’, that has gone out of the window now.

“Everything he’s promised the Rangers supporters has not come through.

“And I listen to his interviews now, he is sort of shoving it on to the players now, he is shoving it on them and saying look I have done my bit and it is up to you, sort of taking the pressure off him a wee bit.”

Clement is preparing Rangers for their game against French outfit Nice in the Europa League on Thursday.